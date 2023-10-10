Your partner and you could officially become the new lord and lady of the manor by moving into this stunning Victorian property.

Offers of more than £3,950,000 are invited for Morley Hall which comes with the manorial titles of Lord and Lady of Morley.

The current owners have sympathetically renovated and modernised the property to preserve many original features including stained glass windows and fireplaces.

This luxurious home is the perfect place for entertaining guests. There is a fabulous dining room, a cinema room, a glass garden room that incorporates an outdoor kitchen and leads to a sauna, plus eight bedrooms of which two are accommodated in a detached coach house.

Outdoor space is in abundance if you hanker for peace and quiet or want to burn of energy. The landscaped grounds extend to 11 acres and contain a large carp pond, woodland, a tennis court and a big field.

This spectacular estate on Main Road, Morley is in a semi-rural location and surrounded by magnificent countryside views.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Fine & Country Derbyshire. Call 01332 229592.

1 . Morley Hall Offers of more than £3,950,000 are invited for this mid 1800s Victorian property on Main Road, Morley. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Impressive entrance A coat of arms above the main entrance makes a grand statement. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining room Original stained glass windows are a feature of this superb dining room which has an impressive staircase rising to the first floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Grand designs Another view of the large dining room shows an impressive stone built fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales