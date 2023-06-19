The U8s from Field Lane FC, who play at Field Lane Park, cut the ribbon to the four-bedroom Cutler showhome – and were the first visitors to the bedroom inside the house which has been decorated in honour of the team.

Bellway is building 78 new homes at The Meadows and as part of its support for the local community sponsored the team with a £500 donation to cover new strip, as well as the cost of match and referee fees and the hire of winter training facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heidi Higgins, Sales Manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “It was fantastic to welcome the youngsters from Field Lane FC’s U8s to open our new Cutler showhome at The Meadows – and to see their reaction to the child’s bedroom which has been designed in club colours complete with a framed Bellway sponsored club shirt.

The U8s from Field Lane FC cut the ribbon to the showhome at Bellway’s The Meadows development in Boulton Moor, watched by, from left, team coach Martin Broer, Bellway Sales Manager Heidi Higgins, Bellway Sales Advisor Debbie Newey and team coach Roy Johnson.

“This is a significant moment in the life of the development, as people can now come along and see the quality of the homes we are building at The Meadows.

“The development will provide a choice of three and four-bedroom houses for sale to help meet the requirements of the local housing market and we are already attracting a variety of home-hunters, which in turn will create a vibrant new community on the site.”

The Meadows forms one part of a 245-home scheme being delivered by Bellway East Midlands. The developer is also building 167 new homes at nearby Holbrook Park, which opened to the public last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two developments are part of a much wider project to build up to 800 homes in the area, which already has outline planning consent.

Players from Field Lane FC’s U8s in the bedroom of the Cutler showhome, which was designed in honour of the club.

As part of the planning agreement for the wider scheme, more than £9 million will be provided by the developers for local services and infrastructure. Contributions will include £7 million for the building of a new primary school, £2.4 million towards secondary education, and £30,000 for traffic calming measures.

There’s currently a choice of three and four-bedroom new homes available to reserve at The Meadows, with prices starting at £237,500.