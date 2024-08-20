Young family use new moving scheme to climb the property ladder in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family have upsized with a new home at David Wilson Homes’ Bluebell Meadows development near Chesterfield following the birth of their daughter.

Emily Pearson and Joseph Charity (both 29), a Children’s Speech and Language Therapist and Electrician respectively, have moved into the new community off Inkersall Road with their seven-month-old daughter, Elsie, and their Wire Fox Terrier, Daisy.

The family used the recently-launched Own New Rate Reducer scheme to help purchase the new home and achieved this with the support of New Homes Mortgage Helpline.

The scheme works by using incentive budgets which housebuilders offer to customers to reduce their monthly mortgage payments over a fixed term.

For example, if a housebuilder offers a 5% incentive on a home, Own New Rate Reducer takes this sum and directly offsets it against the mortgage interest to reduce monthly payments. Buyers can opt to spread the benefit across the first two or five years, depending on the lender’s criteria.

Emily said: “To be honest, we would not have been able to move when we did if it wasn’t for the Rate Reducer scheme. Our mortgage on our previous home was expiring and the interest rate was doubling. We hated the fact that we would be pouring money down the drain in interest on a house which was too small but felt we didn’t have a choice but to stay and pay it.

“This was until we discovered Rate Reducer. The reduced rate mortgage made it so much more affordable for us to move. Although we are spending more on our new mortgage, we aren’t throwing money away and more of it is essentially going back into our pockets.”

The family have now settled into a four-bedroom detached Meriden style home at Bluebells Meadows.

Emily continued: “When we first visited the development, we thought it looked really nice and we particularly like the fact that it is opposite Poolsbrook Country Park. Having somewhere to walk our dog is really important to us and the walks here are brilliant, especially with the Trans Pennine Trail quite literally on our doorstep.

“When we set out to look for a new property, we knew it needed to be our forever, family home. We chose the Meriden due to the amount of space it has. The kitchen and family area were real selling points for us as we knew we would have somewhere to put

Elsie’s toys instead of them all being in the living room. It also gives us plenty of room if we were to expand our family in the future, and we even thought about how we could one day make use of the integrated garage to expand our living space.

“We chose a brand-new home as we wanted a property that was ready to move into, especially having a little baby. We didn’t want a project but just something we could put our own stamp on over time.”

Bluebell Meadows is located in Inkersall, just outside of Staveley, where residents can benefit from a range of convenient amenities on the doorstep, including shops, pubs and restaurants. Families can also rest assured with a range of Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ schools nearby.

Emily added: “There are plenty of shops nearby which are quick to get to and the local Morrisons is excellent! It’s also easy to get to the town centre and the M1, which we find helpful for work.

“We find the area to be very quiet which we really like. It feels very private but everyone we have bumped into so far has been very friendly. I feel there will eventually be a good sense of community spirit here.

“The whole buying experience with David Wilson Homes was very positive! Moving in was smooth and the site team have been very friendly, helpful and approachable.”

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Emily, Joseph, Elsie and Daisy to our growing development at Bluebell Meadows. It fills us with immense pride to see the community that is forming here.

“It’s great to hear that the Own New Rate Reducer scheme helped the family to make the move, and we’re thrilled they had a great moving experience!”

Bluebell Meadows is located near The Trans Pennine Trail, which is a 215-mile route spanning from Southport on the west coast of Northern England to Hornsea on the East coast, ideal for residents who love to explore the natural world.

Working professionals can make the most of easy access to major towns and cities through the M1, including Derby, Sheffield and Nottingham.

To find out more about any nearby developments, call the sales team on 03301 735 532 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Derbyshire.