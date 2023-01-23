Work set to begin on controversial 247-home development on the outskirts of Chesterfield

Chesterfield-based Avant Homes Central is building 247 homes on a 28-acre site in Holmewood – having received planning permission for the development in December 2022.

The site, called Earl’s Park, is located on Tibshelf Road – around a 10-minute drive away from Chesterfield town centre.

The development will incorporate a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. Prices will start from £209,995 for a two-bedroom terrace property to £389,995 for a five-bedroom detached home – with work due to start on the site in February.

A number of residents close to the site expressed their concerns regarding the proposals.

Of the 247 homes, 20% have been designated as affordable housing. Avant Homes has also committed to community contributions of around £2.3m towards the provision of local education and healthcare.

The first homes are scheduled to be ready for occupation in September, with a showhome expected to open this summer. The overall construction period is expected to take approximately four and a half years.

The development, however, has not been without controversy. When the planning application was first submitted in April 2022, a number of local residents and councillors objected to the proposals.

Holmewood resident Kate Hinde said the development, known locally as Windy Ridge, was next to another area of planned new homes.

In a letter to North East Derbyshire District Council, she said: “In a small village this is currently causing disruption and diversions, intermittent loss of water pressure and of electricity supply as residents begin to move in. Existing villagers are already experiencing significant difficulties accessing local school places, doctor's appointments, shopping, children's play and leisure facilities.”

Richard Clarke said the development could cause a risk of flooding for homes on nearby Williamthorpe Road.

“Should a new development be built on these 'high fields', how is the flood risk to be combatted to ensure that my home, and the new builds, are not impacted further by flood risk?”

Councillor Suzy Cornwell, who represents Heath and Holmewoood, described the plans as ‘yet more homes in Holmewood’ and said she would be advising against the application.

Avant Homes Central’s managing director, Chris Coley, said: “As a Chesterfield-based business, Earl’s Park is an exciting opportunity to further expand our property portfolio close to our headquarters.

“We know there is still strong demand for high quality new-build homes amongst a wide range of buyers in the region.