Work commences on 75 affordable homes at Sinfin development

The site on Goodsmoor Road in Sinfin, less than five miles south of Derby city centre will provide safe and secure accommodation, comprising one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes whilst regenerating the site of a former munition depot.

MORRO Partnerships will construct the affordable homes on behalf of NCHA, with sights set on a commendable energy rating, as part of their commitment to building sustainable homes.

The development will be made up of 45 affordable homes for rent and 30 will be available to purchase with the help of shared ownership.

NCHA, MORRO and RG+P Architects met with Derby City Council for a tour of the site.

Cllr Khan, Cabinet Member for Housing, Property and Regulatory Services at Derby City Council, said:

"The right to a warm, safe and affordable home is critical to wellbeing and is a right everyone deserves. This mix of new affordable homes is exactly what Derby needs to support local families and young professionals. I'm thrilled to see construction underway and look forward to seeing future residents building strong communities here.”

The scheme contributes to NCHA‘s Strategic Partnership with Homes England, to deliver new, affordable homes across the East Midlands.

Allan Fisher, Director of Development & Sustainability at NCHA, said: “We’re working towards all our new homes being as environmentally friendly as possible, with good thermal comfort and affordability for our customers. With almost 7,000 people on the housing waiting list in Derby these news homes will go some way to help alleviate affordable housing need in the city. Thank you to Derby City Council for their support on this scheme.”

Construction started in January and is scheduled to be completed summer 2025, and once finished, the development will provide homes perfect for young professionals and families with good links to the local community.

The development will also feature a historic World War II pillbox to the south which will be retained and maintained for the benefit of the local community, preserving the legacy of the site the homes will be built upon.

