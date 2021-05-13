Work begins on North Derbyshire development of 19 two, three and four-bedroom homes
A house builder has started work on a development of “19 new quality homes” in North Derbyshire.
Peveril Homes has announced work has started on its Birches View development, off Wessington Lane, South Wingfield.
It said its plans for the 2.25-acre plot include “an attractive mix” of three and four bedroom homes, as well as affordable two-bedroom properties, with the first homes available soon.
James Smith, Peveril managing director, said: “We’re always on the lookout for great quality land to build on and this new site is perfectly located to welcome new residents into South Wingfield’s village community.
“These much needed, beautiful homes will perfectly reflect the stunning village and its surroundings in both its design and style.”
A Peveril spokesman said: “Set within the Derbyshire countryside and enjoying spectacular views, Birches View is located within the much-sought-after village of South Wingfield, revered for its English Heritage-run Wingfield Manor, the delightful River Amber and its 13th Century All Saints’ Church.”