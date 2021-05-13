Peveril Homes has announced work has started on its Birches View development, off Wessington Lane, South Wingfield.

It said its plans for the 2.25-acre plot include “an attractive mix” of three and four bedroom homes, as well as affordable two-bedroom properties, with the first homes available soon.

James Smith, Peveril managing director, said: “We’re always on the lookout for great quality land to build on and this new site is perfectly located to welcome new residents into South Wingfield’s village community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These much needed, beautiful homes will perfectly reflect the stunning village and its surroundings in both its design and style.”

A Peveril spokesman said: “Set within the Derbyshire countryside and enjoying spectacular views, Birches View is located within the much-sought-after village of South Wingfield, revered for its English Heritage-run Wingfield Manor, the delightful River Amber and its 13th Century All Saints’ Church.”

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor…

How the kitchen inside a new Peveril home could look.