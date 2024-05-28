Woodall Homes launch new Darley Dale development
Aiming to create a development with a diverse community, Normanhurst Park offers a wide range of properties from large-family homes, to bungalows and starter homes for first-time buyers.
A selection of the properties for sale at Normanhurst Park will be available to purchase under the government-backed First Homes scheme, whereby first-time buyers are able to buy a new home at a 30 per cent discount. This initiative is designed to benefit the local community for years to come, with the discount being passed along to future buyers.
Built with locally sourced materials, each home has been carefully designed to blend in with the local landscape and provide luxury living spaces. Each of these premium properties are also fitted with high-end appliances, exceptional integrated kitchens and either French or bi-fold doors.
This fantastic development has already gathered a lot of interest from potential buyers, with the picturesque backdrop of the Peak District offering a peaceful retreat for families and lovers of the great outdoors.
For more information on the Normanhurst Park development and to register your interest, get in touch with the team on 01246 575744