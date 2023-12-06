Why this £575,000 property on the Derbyshire border is fit for a US president
So how fitting that this property, within the popular village on the Derbyshire border, is very much fit for a president and one that we are sure JFK would have approved of.
It is a four-bedroom, detached house on Wagstaff Lane that is on the market for £575,000 with Hucknall-based estate agents, Need2View, who describe it as “stunning and modern”, complete with a “beautiful garden and amazing countryside views”.
All is revealed below in our photo gallery, while you can visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.
But in brief, the property offers two reception rooms on the ground floor, a large dining kitchen, a utility room and a WC, while the first floor houses three double bedrooms, including two en suites, and a family bathroom.
The house was originally built with four bedrooms, but one was knocked through to create a huge master. This work could easily be reversed, if required.
Outside, you will find a lengthy driveway at the front, providing off-street parking space for multiple vehicles, and that terrific, enclosed garden at the back, featuring patio areas and a sizeable lawn. There is also a detached, brick-built garage with tiled roof.
As for Jacksdale itself, the former mining village remains a prized place to live, especially as it is within convenient reach of shops, amenities and schools, as well as the towns of Eastwood, Kirkby and Alfreton.