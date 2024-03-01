Where are the best places to buy a house with a garden in Derbyshire?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Escalating home prices have made it increasingly difficult for first-time buyers to afford mortgages. However, for numerous families, the availability of garden space is a significant factor in selecting the perfect location to begin their new chapter.
In light of this, MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have teamed up to develop the Garden Space Report. This report helped look at different areas in Derbyshire based on their outdoor space, providing valuable insights into the best and worst areas for purchasing houses with gardens.
Key Findings:
- Derby is the best district to buy a house with a garden space in Derbyshire as they have the highest private outdoor space with 19,401,737m2.
- Bolsover is the district in Derbyshire that has the lowest amount of home private green space with only 9,145,778m2.
- Doveridge, Brailsford & Bradley in the Derbyshire Dales is the area with the highest amount of home green space with 2,955,446m2.
- In the district of Derby, Little Chester has the lowest home garden space at 152,599m2.
- Derbyshire has a total of 120,944,575m2 green space area.
Top 5 districts in Derbyshire for purchasing a house with garden space (in square meters)
Derby - 19,401,737m²
Derby leads the list with the largest home garden space in Derbyshire, totaling 19,401,737m². The district's current population is 261,400.
Amber Valley - 16,629,607m²
Ranked second is Amber Valley, boasting a garden space area of 16,629,607m². According to the latest Census, Amber Valley has a total population of 126,200.
Derbyshire Dales - 15,382,621m²
With a population of 71,500, Derbyshire Dales secures the third spot with ample home green space totaling 15,382,621m².
North East Derbyshire - 14,640,827m²
North East Derbyshire, housing 102,000 residents, features one of the highest amounts of home green space in the county, with a total area of 14,640,827m².
South Derbyshire - 12,937,055m²
Completing the top five list is South Derbyshire, offering a home green space area of 12,937,055m². The district's population stands at 107,200.
Derbyshire districts home garden space
Rank | District | Garden Space Area (m2)
1 | Derby | 19,401,737
2 | Amber Valley | 16,629,607
3 | Derbyshire Dales | 15,382,621
4 | North East Derbyshire | 14,640,827
5 | South Derbyshire | 12,937,055
6 | Erewash | 11,465,379
7 | High Peak | 10,804,341
8 | Chesterfield | 10,537,231
9 | Bolsover | 9,145,778
Top ten areas in Derbyshire for home garden space
Rank | Area | District | Garden Space Area (m2)
1 | Doveridge, Brailsford & Bradley | Derbyshire Dales | 2,955,446
2 | Duffield, Quarndon & Kirk Langley | Amber Valle | 2,177,768
3 | Ashbourne North, Dovedale & Carsington | Derbyshire Dales | 2,141,055
4 | Chapel-en-le-Frith & Hope Valley | High Peak | 2,132,225
5 |Bakewell North, Baslow & Calver | Derbyshire Dales | 1,814,998
6 | Ashover & New Tupton | North East Derbyshire | 1,775,892
7 | Wingerworth & Holymoorside | North East Derbyshire | 1,731,763
8 | Castle Gresley, Overseal & Coton | South Derbyshire | 1,728,724
9 | Hathersage, Bradwell & Tideswell | Derbyshire Dales | 1,642,766
10 | Whaley Bridge & Chinley | High Peak | 1,586,113
Methodology:
- The data around access to gardens and public green spaces in Great Britain was taken from the Office for National Statistics.
- We then downloaded the recent ‘Access to garden space, Great Britain’ dataset and pulled out the data for districts in Derbyshire.
- Also, we looked at MSOA areas across the Derbyshire districts and ranked them based on their total property garden space.