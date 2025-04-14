Whaley Bridge homebuilder commits to ecology

BM - 002 BM_MidshiresMeadows_WhaleyBridge_Hale_4bed - A street scene featuring properties with garages at Midshires Meadow

To help nature thrive, Barratt Homes has revealed its plans to ensure its Whaley Bridge development will support the surrounding environment and leave a lasting community for wildlife.

Located on Dowry Lane, the homebuilder’s development, Midshires Meadow, is set to include a variety of wildlife-friendly features for nature to benefit from.

A total of 5.2 acres of open space is being created across the development and the housebuilder is planting 4,352 new hedgerow saplings, 267 trees and five wild flower meadows. There will also be 13 bird and bat boxes installed to help care for the local wildlife, and a total of 27 homes will include solar or photovoltaic panels.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “As a leading developer, we must do all we can to help welcome neighbouring nature into our new communities.

BM - A typical Barratt Homes living room in the Hale style home at Midshires Meadow

“We see it as our responsibility to help preserve the environment which is why we invest months of planning into our developments to ensure wildlife, as well as people, have new homes.”

Barratt Homes has partnered with the RSPB since 2014 to find ways to make new housing developments better places for wildlife and for people.

Whilst incorporating wildlife-friendly features both in its open spaces and in the show home gardens, the development provides a number of green open spaces and a play area for residents to enjoy.

The development is surrounded by spectacular views of the high peak. As serene and surrounded by nature as it is, the established community remains well-connected to key transport links.

BM - An external view of the Hale and Tamerton show homes at Barratt Homes' Midshires Meadow

The area, recognised as the ‘Gateway to the Goyt Valley’, is located at the head of the Peak Forest Canal. The valley, located only a short drive away, is the ideal location for long walks and exploring the great outdoors.

Midshires Meadow currently has four and five bedroom properties still available, with prices starting from £450,000.

For more information, contact the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Derbyshire.