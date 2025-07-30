Weather-proof your garden: Expert-approved upgrades for the UK climate
Design expert Zara O'Hare from Land of Rugs has come up with 5 tips on how to get the most out of your garden no matter the weather.
Choose Water-Resistant Furniture
When selecting garden furniture, opt for materials that can endure heavy rain and fluctuating temperatures. "Teak, powder-coated metal, and synthetic rattan are excellent choices for weather resistance." notes Zara. Additionally, investing in furniture with removable, quick-drying cushions ensures that your seating remains comfortable after a downpour.
Incorporate a Durable Pergola or Awning
A pergola or retractable awning provides essential shelter from rain and harsh sunlight, making your garden more versatile. Zara explains that "A waterproof pergola with side curtains can create a semi-enclosed outdoor space, allowing you to enjoy your garden regardless of the weather."
Use Weather-Resistant Soft Furnishings
Outdoor cushions, throws, and poufs made from weather-resistant fabrics like acrylic or polyester can enhance comfort while standing up to the elements. "Opt for UV-resistant textiles to prevent fading and store them in a waterproof storage box when not in use for extra longevity."
Invest in All-Weather Outdoor Rugs
One of the simplest yet most effective ways to elevate your garden while adding practicality is to incorporate all-weather outdoor rugs. These rugs are designed to withstand moisture, fading, and mildew, making them perfect for the UK’s often damp conditions.
Zara explains that "A high-quality outdoor rug not only defines seating areas but also adds warmth and texture to your garden, creating a cosy, inviting atmosphere even on cooler days."
Install Effective Drainage Solutions
“Time and again, people invest in gorgeous garden setups but completely overlook drainage,” says Zara O’Hare.
“Without a proper drainage plan, even the best furniture and soft furnishings will end up soggy, mouldy, or ruined after heavy rain.”