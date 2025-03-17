Crewe Hall is a magnificent listed and luxurious spa hotel where you leave feeling refreshed and rejuvenated – and it is definitely worth a visit.

The room had a beautiful four poster bed as well as a Nespresso machine, the biggest bath I’ve seen and a squishy sofa.

We then made our way down to the Spa and Wellness Centre where we were booked in for treatments.

I opted for a back massage and then a facial, having never had a facial before I did not know just how relaxing it would be.

Crewe Hall was this reporter's home for the night.

I was in the safe hands of Beth who was knowledgeable and spoke about my skin care routine and what I would need to do to keep my skin feeling great going forward.

After that we headed to use the sauna, steam room and pool.

Crewe Hall offers public and family swims at certain times of the week so it can get a bit busy but there are plenty of loungers to relax on.

Evening meal was in the Brasserie restaurant, I had lamb pie and my husband had belly pork and both were really delicious but there were steaks, fish gluten free and vegan options aplenty and then carried on the night in the Sheridan Bar.

Luxurious sleeping arrangements at Crewe Hall.

After a peaceful night’s sleep we went for breakfast back in the Brasserie and set off on an exploration around the hall and grounds - which during the Second World War was used as Prisoner of War Camp for 2,000 high ranking german officers.

There is so much history, architecture and opulence in the hall. Originally built in 1170 it fell into disrepair and was rebuild by the Crewe family in the 1600s.

Everywhere we looked we were transported back in time to an important playwright’s visit or a winter in the Long Gallery where house residents exercised and also where King George V and Queen Mary dined.

We took in the grounds which are more impressive from the back than the front I thought as you can see the tower from the rear.

Looking down on the grand piano at Crewe Hall.

Our trip to Crewe Hall, which is only an hour away from Buxton, was not for a special anniversary or occasion, it was a ‘just because’ night away and sometimes everyone needs to switch off.

For more info visit crewehallcheshire.co.uk