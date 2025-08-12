Wave 3 retrofit funding hits the ground in North East Derbyshire early as SBS starts on site

Work has officially begun to deliver major retrofit works to hundreds of homes across North East Derbyshire, with Sustainable Building Services Ltd (SBS) becoming one of the first to start delivering schemes across England under the government’s latest round of energy-efficiency funding.

The mixed tenure projects - led by North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) and Rykneld Homes - are among the earliest in the country to commence using support from the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund Wave 3 (WH:SHF) and the Warm Homes: Local Grant (WH:LG).

Combined, the two schemes will see more than 700 homes upgraded with energy-efficiency measures over the next three years, targeting a mix of social and private housing.

Thanks to SBS’ long-standing presence in the region and an established supply chain, mobilisation has been swift, giving residents an early wellbeing boost, which will provide households with warmer, healthy and more affordable homes.

Daniel Owens, regional director at SBS, said: “It’s a real privilege being one of the first principal contractors in the UK to start on site following this latest round of government funding. Our experience in North East Derbyshire and our trusted relationships – both locally and within our supply chain – mean we’ve been able to move quickly and start making an impact. We’ve already improved more than 1,500 homes in the area, including a £21m SHDF Wave 2 scheme, and we are now expanding into the delivery of Local Grant projects using our expertise in delivering area-based, mixed tenure schemes.“

These projects are about more than energy efficiency – they’re about people, places and progress. We’re delivering improvements that will directly benefit residents' health, comfort and cost of living, while supporting local jobs and climate targets.”

Works will include a wide range of fabric and clean heat renewable improvements - from external wall insulation, cavity wall and loft insulation, to solar panels, air source heat pumps and new windows and doors - helping all homes reach an EPC C rating or above.

The measures are designed to lower energy bills, improve comfort and reduce carbon emissions in some of North East Derbyshire’s least energy-efficient homes, and assist those in fuel poverty.

The new schemes build on SBS’ proven track record across the region, with both projects awarded via direct appointment through Efficiency East Midlands’ (EEM) Property Improvements and Decarbonisation Works Framework.

Cllr Nigel Barker, leader of North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “We are proud to lead these transformative retrofit projects that will make a real difference in our communities. This initiative not only improves the quality of housing but also contributes to our environmental goals and supports local employment. It aligns with our Council Plan ambitions to create sustainable communities and reflects our passion for improving residents’ homes to be as environmentally and cost efficient as possible.”

Niall Clark, deputy managing director at Rykneld Homes, said: "Improving the homes our customers live in is our priority and the work we are carrying out with SBS means that our properties are better for the environment and more energy efficient.

"Through the partnership we have already improved thousands of homes. The next wave is a further step forward in our commitment to improving housing across the district.

"Starting work so quickly after funding confirmation reflects the value of working with an experienced and reliable partner in SBS, one that understands our communities and works with us to prioritise customer engagement delivering high quality results and service."