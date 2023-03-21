VIctorian home with £582,500 price tag near Peak District offers huge scope for development
This pretty semi-detached house on the edge of the Peak District retains several original features from the Victorian era in which it was built.
The property at Canterbury Road, Wirksworth, was constructed for a former headmaster of Anthony Gell School. There are high ceilings, original picture rails, cast iron fireplaces and a serving hatch from the kitchen to the dining room.
On sale for £582,500, the house has four double bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms.
There is a large garden at the back that offers huge scope for development (subject to the necessary planning consent). A timber building could be used as a home office, games room or workshop and is a great addition to the property.
A double garage is approached via a tree-lined driveway which offers extensive parking.
Further details are available on the Zoopla website or call the estate agent Grants of Derbyshire on 01629 347416.