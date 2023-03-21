News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
6 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
8 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
8 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
12 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
14 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

VIctorian home with £582,500 price tag near Peak District offers huge scope for development

This pretty semi-detached house on the edge of the Peak District retains several original features from the Victorian era in which it was built.

By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Mar 2023, 22:18 GMT

The property at Canterbury Road, Wirksworth, was constructed for a former headmaster of Anthony Gell School. There are high ceilings, original picture rails, cast iron fireplaces and a serving hatch from the kitchen to the dining room.

On sale for £582,500, the house has four double bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

There is a large garden at the back that offers huge scope for development (subject to the necessary planning consent). A timber building could be used as a home office, games room or workshop and is a great addition to the property.

A double garage is approached via a tree-lined driveway which offers extensive parking.

Further details are available on the Zoopla website or call the estate agent Grants of Derbyshire on 01629 347416.

The semi-detached house at Canterbury Road, Wirksworth, is on the market for £582,500.

1.

The semi-detached house at Canterbury Road, Wirksworth, is on the market for £582,500. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Stripped and varnished pine wood flooring is matched by the wall, base and drawer units. A gas range with double oven is located within the original fireplace while a recently installed combination boiler, with a 12-year warranty, is housed in a cupboard.

2. Kitchen

Stripped and varnished pine wood flooring is matched by the wall, base and drawer units. A gas range with double oven is located within the original fireplace while a recently installed combination boiler, with a 12-year warranty, is housed in a cupboard. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This bright and airy room has sash windows overlooking the rear garden, tall ceilings, a marble fireplace with open grate and stripped pine wood flooring.

3. Dining room

This bright and airy room has sash windows overlooking the rear garden, tall ceilings, a marble fireplace with open grate and stripped pine wood flooring. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Orriginal picture rails, a wood-burning stove with shelving to the chimney recess and large sash windows are focal points.

4. Sitting room

Orriginal picture rails, a wood-burning stove with shelving to the chimney recess and large sash windows are focal points. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Peak DistrictVictorianZooplaDerbyshire