This pretty semi-detached house on the edge of the Peak District retains several original features from the Victorian era in which it was built.

The property at Canterbury Road, Wirksworth, was constructed for a former headmaster of Anthony Gell School. There are high ceilings, original picture rails, cast iron fireplaces and a serving hatch from the kitchen to the dining room.

On sale for £582,500, the house has four double bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

There is a large garden at the back that offers huge scope for development (subject to the necessary planning consent). A timber building could be used as a home office, games room or workshop and is a great addition to the property.

A double garage is approached via a tree-lined driveway which offers extensive parking.

Further details are available on the Zoopla website or call the estate agent Grants of Derbyshire on 01629 347416.

1 . The semi-detached house at Canterbury Road, Wirksworth, is on the market for £582,500. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen Stripped and varnished pine wood flooring is matched by the wall, base and drawer units. A gas range with double oven is located within the original fireplace while a recently installed combination boiler, with a 12-year warranty, is housed in a cupboard. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining room This bright and airy room has sash windows overlooking the rear garden, tall ceilings, a marble fireplace with open grate and stripped pine wood flooring. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Sitting room Orriginal picture rails, a wood-burning stove with shelving to the chimney recess and large sash windows are focal points. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales