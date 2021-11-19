Victorian four bedroom Derbyshire semi with beautiful original features up for auction for £110,000

The semi detached, on Heage Road, Ripley, retains some of its beautiful original features such as ornate cast iron fireplaces and a stone dressed bay window.

The property is in need of refurbishment throughout but has gas central heating and is mostly double glazed.

The interiors really have to be seen to be believed!

The property is being sold in the National Property Auction on Thursday, November 25.

For more information go to: https://www.sdlauctions.co.uk/property/32859/semi-detached-house-for-auction-ripley/

