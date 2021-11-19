Victorian four bedroom Derbyshire semi with beautiful original features

Victorian four bedroom Derbyshire semi with beautiful original features up for auction for £110,000

A four bedroom Victorian property in need of some TLC is being sold at auction with a guide price of £110,000+.

The semi detached, on Heage Road, Ripley, retains some of its beautiful original features such as ornate cast iron fireplaces and a stone dressed bay window.

The property is in need of refurbishment throughout but has gas central heating and is mostly double glazed.

The interiors really have to be seen to be believed!

The property is being sold in the National Property Auction on Thursday, November 25.

For more information go to: https://www.sdlauctions.co.uk/property/32859/semi-detached-house-for-auction-ripley/

1. Heage Road

A late Victorian, four bedroomed semi-detached property

Photo: submitted

2. Heage Road

The property is in need of refurbishment throughout

Photo: submitted

3. Heage Road

Some original features such a stone dressed bay window have been retained

Photo: submitted

4. Heage Road

A gas fire with brick surround in the sitting room

Photo: submitted

