National housebuilder Miller Homes has announced it will conclude work at up to six of its new developments across the East Midlands during this calendar year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The developer, who is currently building new homes across its regional home county of Derbyshire, as well as in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire, is set to finish work at multiple sites with the cumulative total of more than 900 new homes fully delivered by the end of 2024.

Work is set to be completed at developments in Sileby, Quorn and Great Glen in Leicestershire, as well as Mickleover and Smalley in Derbyshire, and Keyworth, Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The end of these sites will pave the way for the national housebuilder to commence construction at new developments across the region, with new homes coming soon in areas including Newark and Woodthorpe, as part of the developer’s regional growth plans in the East Midlands gathers momentum.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Tom Roberts, regional operations director for Miller Homes East Midlands, said: “Our ultimate aim within the East Midlands is to have the perpetual delivery of new housing across multiple developments in some of the region’s most desirable locations, and so we are really encouraged by the progress we’re making at our new and existing sites as we move into 2024.

“The culmination of years of dedication will come to fruition at some of our most popular developments due to be completed this year, across all three of our pillar counties in the region.

“From the moment we identified the land as a viable opportunity for new housing, to the final set of keys being handed over to our latest occupant, the entire Miller Homes team will have worked tremendously hard to ensure every one of our homes across all of these developments has been built to the highest standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain committed to the delivery of homes across the East Midlands, with plans moving forward in several key locations within the region, including our new sites due to open in 2024 in both Newark, part of the established Middlebeck consortium, and Woodthorpe in Loughborough.

“Miller Homes East Midlands continues to be interested in other land opportunities across its patch, with the ability to purchase sites with or without planning consent and as conditional or unconditional sales. 2024 is set to be another year of growth for the business and we look forward to delivering on our company ethos of building ‘a better place’ for people to prosper.”

Miller Homes is building 195 homes at Highgrove Fields in Sileby, 105 homes at Orchard Park in Quorn and a further 170 homes have already been completed at Regal View in Great Glen, Leicestershire.

The housebuilder continues work on 144 homes at the final phase of its Hackwood Park development near Mickleover in Derby, while its Smalley Chase scheme of 100 homes will also be completed in 2024, as will another 187 homes at Spinners Croft, in the Nottinghamshire village of Keyworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other developments already under construction by Miller Homes in the East Midlands include Bonington Grange in Gedling, Charters Gate in Castle Donington, Kedleston Grange in Allestree, and Kingshill Park in Stoke Golding, near Hinckley.