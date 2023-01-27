Not many properties come on to the market with a two-acre field attached. But then again, unique properties like this one rarely come on to the market at all.

It is an impressive, individually-built, three-bedroom house, nestled away on a private road within gated grounds and bursting with character and charm.

Sitting on a plot spanning about one-third of an acre, it is located on Nottingham Road in Selston, just over the Derbyshire border, and has a guide price of £425,000 with Kimberley and Eastwood estate agents Watsons.

A spokesperson for Watsons says: “For those searching for a home to make their own, the options are endless, with the potential to further extend, subject to planning permision.”

Built in the 1950s, the house has had only three owners since then, and has been consistently well-loved and maintained. The current owner has completely transformed the front and rear gardens to create a wealth of established greenery and a picturesque environment to relax and enjoy while admiring uninterrupted views of beautiful countryside. It is both a gardener’s paradise and the ideal spot for alfresco entertaining.

That countryside includes the aforementioned two-acre field at the back of the property. A gate from the garden leads you straight on to the field, which has been used in the past to keep horses.

Meanwhile, at the front, secure electric gates sweep open on to a substantial driveway that, together with an integral garage, provides ample off-road parking space.

Our photo gallery below gives you a good feeling for the interior of the property. Suffice to say the ground floor comprises a welcoming entrance hallway, spacious living room, dining room, breakfast kitchen, inner hallway leading to a utility room, shower and WC. To the first floor are three good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.

For more information, including a floor plan, please visit the Zoopla website here.

Nottingham Road, Selston

Spacious lounge We start our tour of the interior of the Nottingham Road property in the spacious lounge. It smacks of traditional elegance, particularly with its traditional feature fireplace.

French doors to the garden A second look at the lounge. French doors lead out to the back garden.

Charming dining room The place mats are set and it will soon be time for dinner by the bay window, offering views of the back garden. This is the charming dining room at the £425,000 property.