Unique stone cottage with a twist revealed at Derbyshire development

There is something fabulous about a traditional building that has stood for years and taken in the changing landscape around it. However, what is often not so fabulous is the refurbishment that goes with its ageing interior design and fittings.

The question is then posed, do you want a new home with contemporary fittings and the reassurance of a house building warranty or do you want to live in an older building and all that usually means?

Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

A building at Peter James Homes’ Woodland Heights development in Bullbridge provides the perfect solution to this house buying dilemma.

The Stevenson at Woodland Heights in Bullbridge

The Stevenson, named in honour of the Stevensons Dye factory which once stood on this site, is one of the original buildings used by the manufacturer. Its traditional styling and stone construction display tremendous character, which has been expertly preserved by the developer. In addition, a complete restoration programme has been undertaken, with steel reinforcements fitted where appropriate and electrics overhauled and upgraded.

Tom Anderson, from Peter James Homes, has overseen the conversion and refurbishment of the existing buildings on the site. He said: “It has been a complete joy to work on these characterful buildings and bring them back to life.”

Tom and his team have essentially taken the building back to basics in order to create a luxury home whilst retaining the original character of the structure.

He said: “As part of our schedule of refurbishment works, we have taken the roof of the building off and reinstated the natural slate roofing, mirroring the original materials.

Inside The Stevenson

“We have employed a specialist stone restoration company to repair the external sandstone, restoring the building to its former glory, while a steel structure has been added internally to create a diaphragm in the middle of the building creating a base for the first-floor level. The whole building has also been tanked and waterproofed.”

The care and attention to detail in the refurbishment works continues. Windows, once blocked up, have been reinstated and, alongside full height windows in the lounge, create lovely bright spaces.

Tom added: “Once completed, you essentially have a brand-new home – with a 10-year warranty – enclosed within an old building of character.

“It is rare that we get to work on original buildings within the setting of a new homes development. It has been fantastic to be involved in this. Further original buildings are being converted at Woodland Heights, and so the journey continues.”

Johanna Tatt, senior new homes site sales executive at Bagshaws Residential, said: “The finished house has been given a 10-year warranty, which is a credit to how well Peter James Homes has refurbished this building.

“As well as the building’s structural refurbishment, the house’s interior has been treated with respect. The accommodation has a traditional layout, and the brand-new fittings follow the theme of the building to create a stunning cottage style. There are shaker style kitchen units and sash windows, creating a lovely light room. The whole house has a fabulous feeling of space.”

This unique converted property is one of a pair of refurbished homes on the site, and further original building conversions are to follow.

With one conversion already sold, this two-bedroom home is now on the market. Finished to a high standard and ready to view, it is priced at £270,000.

The three-storey home has a traditional layout and has been completed with appliances and floor coverings fully fitted. On the ground floor is a luxury kitchen diner, WC and store cupboard, on the first floor is the lounge and bedroom two, while on the third floor is the main bedroom and bathroom.

MaryClaire Morgan, sales and customer care manager at Peter James Homes, said: “Woodland Heights has been, and continues to be, fabulous to work on. We are transforming this beautiful Derbyshire location into housing for the local community, and, because of the nature of the site, it has given us the opportunity to cater for every house buying preference.

“Our new build homes range from two- to five-bedroom properties, while those seeking period properties can have all the styling they desire from an older home but with the low-maintenance and worry-free advantages of a new build.

“The beautiful Stevenson homes are the start of the refurbishment programme for the existing buildings on the site and blend seamlessly into the street scene alongside the new build.”