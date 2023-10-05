An extraordinaryhome where history meets luxury, with internal fish-pond and waterfalls and also underground parking, has gone on the local property market.

The two-bedroom property is a unique and enchanting, stone-built Listed building with slate roof that nestles within the grounds of Berry Hill Hall, off Berry Hill Lane, just over the Derbyshire border in Mansfield.

It dates back to 1730 when it was the country residence of a local manufacturer, but has been transformed by an interior designer and is now on the market for £470,000 (leasehold) with estate agents EweMove (East Midlands), who describe it as “a rare gem”.

A spokesperson for EweMove enthused: “The Clock Tower is a truly exceptional home that seamlessly blends history, elegance and modern comfort. Its unique features, including an underfloor, glass fish-pond, internal waterfalls and glass mezzanine, set it apart from ordinary residences. With its stunning views, luxurious amenities and secure underground parking, the property deserves to be seen in person.”

Thankfully, we can oblige on that score, via our photo gallery below, which takes you round one of the area’s most amazing homes.

The ground floor is dominated by a warm and inviting open-plan living, dining and kitchen space, with underfloor heating and large windows offering views of the impressive courtyard outside. Within the living area are the remarkable fish pond and waterfalls that add a touch of tranquillity.

A further striking statement piece is a magnificent spiral staircase. Ascend to the first floor, where you will find a spacious study, complete with ladders leading to a versatile glass mezzanine. Two double bedrooms each have their own en suite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes, and provide a serene retreat from the outside world.

That courtyard offers a picturesque setting for lazy summer days, while the designated, secure underground parking provides convenience and peace of mind. What’s more, the home is close to Berry Hill Park, good transport links and local amenities. After you’ve flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

