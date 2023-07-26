'Unique family home' with stables and views across rolling hills in Derbyshire hamlet is on the market for £1.4million

Growing families who enjoy the outdoor life and are looking for a unique property with stabling for horses should set their sights on a Derbyshire hamlet.

Sycamore Barn and Linacre Barn at Ingmanthorpe, Cutthorpe are set in landscaped gardens and boast the finest views across rolling hills. Both properties have been fully renovated to the highest standard in recent years and are now offered for sale for £1.4million.

Redbrik, who are marketing the properties, says: “Ideal for those with equestrian requirements, the properties combine to create an incredibly desirable opportunity to purchase a unique family home.”

Sycamore Barn, a stunning property, is a three-bedroom detached stone house while Linacre Barn is equally impressive and offers three bedrooms and the potential to create a holiday let/AirBnB business, or continue as residential use.

Light and airy accommodation at Sycamore Barn comprises two reception rooms including a lounge with vaulted ceiling, exposed beams and original stone fireplace, a breakfast kitchen with AGA stove and bespoke cabinetry, a dining room with far-reaching views across farmland, a generous double bedroom with ensuite on the ground floor and two double bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

Linacre Barn has an open plan lounge area that features a multi-fuel stove and incorporates a fitted kitchen with appliances and storage. A central staircase allows access to two double bedrooms, with a third double bedroom on the ground floor alongside a bathroom. Linacre Barn has great potential to become a popular AirBnB, previously generating up to £40,000 per annum.

There is a substantial stable block with access to grazing fields.

Ingmanthorpe is a picturesque location that is a perfect place for those who enjoy walking in the countryside. Green spaces to explore include Linacre Reservoir while Chatsworth House and gardens is just a short drive away.

For further details, call Redbrik on 01246 563060.

1 . Sycamore Barn and Linacre Barn, Ingmanthorpe, Cutthorpe Two houses are on this site, one of which could be used as a holiday let or AirBnB. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2 . Breakfast kitchen Bespoke cabinetry with granite worksurfaces, an Aga cooker and exposed beams catch the eye in Sycamore Barn's beautiful breakfast kitchen. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3 . Dining room Soak up this gorgeous view across farmland during mealtimes in the dining room at Sycamore Barn. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4 . Sitting room A vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and an original stone fireplace are features of the sitting room in Sycamore Barn Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

