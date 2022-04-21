Unique Chesterfield home with two storey annexe at bottom of garden for sale at £485,000

The detached property is on Old Road, Brampton, Chesterfield, and is being marketed by Purplebricks. The brochure says the house has stylish open plan style living downstairs and three spacious bedrooms.

It adds: “Situated in popular Brampton in close proximity to good schools, cafes, pubs, restaurants and other local Chatsworth Road amenities, local parks and Derbyshire countryside. Chesterfield train station two miles away.”

The outside space includes off road parking to the front and a large rear garden with further off road parking, lawn and patio area and the detached two storey annex restored in original Brampton brick.

For more details visit Purplebricks.

1. Lounge The lounge has a stone fireplace with multi fuel burner. There are double French doors leading to the rear garden. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The open plan kitchen features integrated appliances in a light bright design. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Bright The light and bright bedroom offers space to relax. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Popular Situated in popular Brampton, close to good schools, cafes, pubs, restaurants and other local amenities. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales