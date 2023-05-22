'Unfit for purpose' 1970s bungalows in Derbyshire town could be demolished
A demolition plan is threatening several bungalows in a Derbyshire town, most of which are currently vacant and at risk of vandalism.
The properties at 1-50 Briar Close, Shirebrook, were built in the 1970s and are stated as now unfit for purpose in an application submitted to Bolsover District Council.
Planning permission is being sought from the council for the demolition of the bungalows and their garages. A decision is pending.