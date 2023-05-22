News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir

'Unfit for purpose' 1970s bungalows in Derbyshire town could be demolished

A demolition plan is threatening several bungalows in a Derbyshire town, most of which are currently vacant and at risk of vandalism.

By Gay Bolton
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 13:21 BST
The planning application notice on Briar Close, Shirebrook (photo: Bolsover District Council)The planning application notice on Briar Close, Shirebrook (photo: Bolsover District Council)
The planning application notice on Briar Close, Shirebrook (photo: Bolsover District Council)

The properties at 1-50 Briar Close, Shirebrook, were built in the 1970s and are stated as now unfit for purpose in an application submitted to Bolsover District Council.

Planning permission is being sought from the council for the demolition of the bungalows and their garages. A decision is pending.

Related topics:DerbyshirePlanning permissionShirebrook