Understanding rental terminology - five common terms explained for new renters

The Condor, Derby

Navigating the rental market can be confusing, especially for first-timers faced with unfamiliar terms.

Understanding the terminology used in rental agreements and housing discussions is essential to ensure a smoother renting experience and help avoid common pitfalls.

Grainger plc, the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, recognise that rental lingo can be intimidating, so to help potential tenants make an informed decision, their experts have outlined five common rental terms and explained what they mean.

Jonathan Pitt, Director of Lettings and Residential Marketing, said: “Renting for the first time can be a complex process, and we want to ensure all our residents feel empowered and confident in their choices.

“By explaining these common terms, we hope to take some of the confusion out of the process and help renters across the country feel more comfortable as they navigate the rental market.”

Here are five essential rental terms every renter should understand:

1. Assured Shorthold Tenancy (AST)

An AST is the most common type of rental agreement in the UK. It typically lasts for a fixed period, usually 6-12 months. It outlines the tenant’s and landlord’s rights and responsibilities. After the fixed term, the tenancy often rolls into a periodic agreement unless renewed.

2. Tenancy Agreement

A tenancy agreement is a contract between the tenant and the landlord that sets out the terms and conditions of the tenancy. It includes important details like the rent amount, length of tenancy, responsibilities of both parties, and rules around property use.

3. Deposit Protection Scheme (DPS)

When you rent a property, you’ll likely need to pay a deposit, which must be protected in a government-approved scheme. The DPS ensures your deposit is safe and will be returned to you at the end of your tenancy, provided there are no disputes over damage or unpaid rent.

4. Guarantor

A guarantor is someone who agrees to cover your rent if you can’t pay. Some landlords will require renters to have a guarantor, especially if you’re a student or have a low income. This adds an extra layer of security for the landlord and can be anyone from a family member to a friend.

5. Break Clause

A break clause is a term in your rental agreement that allows either the tenant or landlord to end the tenancy early after a specified period. It provides flexibility for both parties, but it’s essential to understand when and how it can be used to avoid any surprises.

Understanding these terms can help renters feel more confident and better equipped to navigate their rental journey.