The Flagshaw Pastures and Fairfields developments have been constructed by new home builders Peveril Homes, and have both been awarded The Bricks Site Recognition Award by LABC Warranty.

The awards recognise the best developments, construction practices and workmanship of developers, builders, contractors and housing associations who go the extra mile to deliver quality in construction.

One of the worthy winners, Flagshaw Pastures in Kirk Langley is home to a range of three-, four-, and five- bedroom houses and two- and three-bedroom bungalows. The site showcases traditional build techniques alongside contemporary and quality finishes.

Adam and Rob collecting the award.

The other site winner, Fairfields, offers an exclusive collection of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes in the heart of Branston, Burton on Trent. Two of the developments’ showhomes, The Trent and The Attenborough opened earlier this month and are now available for viewings with no appointment necessary.

Adam Butcher, Site Manager at Fairfields said: “I am over the moon that our site is a December 2022 LABC Brick Recognition Award winner! I am especially pleased for our staff as this reward is recognition of their hard work, dedication and expertise in the industry. This truly is a great way to end the year – bring on 2023!”

Brendan McKeown, Site Manager at Flagshaw Pastures said: “I can’t fault the hard work that the whole team put into their work every day.

“I am delighted that they have been recognised with this award and want to thank them for their continuous dedication to making Flagshaw Pastures an award-winning development.”