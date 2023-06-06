Two completed properties now open for viewings at Derbyshire development

Bellway West Midlands is building 128 new homes at Hatton Court, off Derby Road, in the village of Hatton. The developer has thrown open the doors to a Tunstall - a two-bedroom bungalow – and to a Maple – a four-bedroom detached house.

The housebuilder also staged a ‘dusty boots’ event at the development in April, which allowed visitors to put on high-vis jackets, hard hats and boots to take a tour of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “There has been a great deal of interest in Hatton Court and unveiling these two view homes provided the perfect opportunity for prospective purchasers to see inside a completed property on the development.

Sales advisor Molly outside the Tunstall view home, which is open at Bellway’s Hatton Court development in Hatton

“The two-bedroom Tustall, which is priced from £239,995, is a top-quality bungalow that offers the single-level living space that appeals to many modern buyers, particularly young families who appreciate the safety aspect of always having their toddlers on the same floor-level as themselves. The property features a main double bedroom, a second bedroom, a kitchen, a family bathroom and a living room which has French doors onto the sizeable back garden.

“The Maple is an impressive detached property which would be ideal for a growing family or a couple, where ether one or both of them work from home, so might need two home offices. The house, which is available from £362,250, offers a large kitchen/dining/family area which spans the back of the house and features French doors onto the back garden, a separate living room and an integrated garage which can be used for storage. Upstairs, there is a main bedroom with en suite, three further bedrooms, two of which are doubles, and a family bathroom.”

The development is part of a wider 385-home scheme being delivered in partnership with Ashberry Homes, also part of the Bellway group, and which will also include public open space and two play areas, footpaths and cycleways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie said: “The sales team has been very busy at Hatton Court and just a week after the successful launch of the two view homes, we staged a ‘dusty boots’ event which was also very well received. Our site team was able to show visitors around properties at different stages of construction to enable them to find out about the energy-efficient features included in our new-build homes which will help keep their energy bills to a minimum.

The Maple view home which has been unveiled at Bellway’s Hatton Court development in Hatton

“The event allowed would-be buyers the chance to get a behind-the-scenes view of the lay-outs of different properties and a better understanding of the quality of attention to detail and workmanship that goes into building a Bellway home.Construction is progressing well at the site, where we are delivering a range of two to five-bedroom homes, and we aim to finish building work on the site in 2024.”

There is currently a choice of two and four-bedroom new homes available to reserve at Hatton Court, with prices starting at £239,995 and £350,000 respectively.

For more information about the development call the sales team on 01283 893151 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/west-midlands/hatton-court.