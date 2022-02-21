Two-bedroom £98,000 bungalow in Derbyshire town is ripe for modernisation and 'a great investment purchase'

The property at 7 Maple Avenue, Ripley, has a kitchen, lounge, bathroom, gardens to front and rear and a garage.
A spokeswoman for SDL Property Auctions, which is handling the sale, said: “The property would make a great investment purchase for anyone looking for a doer-upper property in the area, and would suit anyone looking to size down, or potentially add to their residential letting portfolio.”
A guide price of £98,000 has been put on the bungalow to be auctioned online on Thursday, February 24.
The auction will be livestreamed from 10am at https://www.eigpropertyauctions.co.uk/live-stream/auction/sdl-property-auctions-national