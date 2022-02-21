Take in the view of the rear garden while doing the washing up.

Two-bedroom £98,000 bungalow in Derbyshire town is ripe for modernisation and 'a great investment purchase'

A two-bedroom bungalow in need of tender loving care to upgrade and improve it will be auctioned.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 21st February 2022, 3:58 pm

The property at 7 Maple Avenue, Ripley, has a kitchen, lounge, bathroom, gardens to front and rear and a garage.

A spokeswoman for SDL Property Auctions, which is handling the sale, said: “The property would make a great investment purchase for anyone looking for a doer-upper property in the area, and would suit anyone looking to size down, or potentially add to their residential letting portfolio.”

A guide price of £98,000 has been put on the bungalow to be auctioned online on Thursday, February 24.

The auction will be livestreamed from 10am at https://www.eigpropertyauctions.co.uk/live-stream/auction/sdl-property-auctions-national

1.

7 Maple Avenue, Ripley, will be auctioned on February 24, 2022, and has a guide price of £98,000.

Photo: Submitted

2. Lounge

A glass panelled door and big window enables light to flood into the lounge.

Photo: SDL Property Auctions

3. Bedroom

Bedroom, which is one of two, looks out onto a road at the front of the property.

Photo: SDL Property Auctions

4. Bathroom

This room contains a bath, hand basin and wc.

Photo: SDL Property Auctions

