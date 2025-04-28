Two-bedroom Chesterfield semi with views and a big driveway for £220,000
Set in the popular area of Chesterfield, this smart two-bedroom semi-detached house is on the market with a guide price of £220,000-£230,000.
It has a neat garden, wonderful views, modern upgrades throughout, and and it sits on a desirable plot.
This charming property on High Street combines affordable living with stylish interiors. The location offers easy access to Chesterfield town centre, commuter links, and plenty of green space.
