Two-bedroom Chesterfield semi with views and a big driveway for £220,000

Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:38 BST
The smart four bed semi in Chesterfield is available via Purplebricks for £220k | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This charming semi-detached home in Chesterfield’s High Street offers plenty of space from its lovely plot

Set in the popular area of Chesterfield, this smart two-bedroom semi-detached house is on the market with a guide price of £220,000-£230,000.

It has a neat garden, wonderful views, modern upgrades throughout, and and it sits on a desirable plot.

The views are absolutely splendidThe views are absolutely splendid
The views are absolutely splendid | Purplebricks

This charming property on High Street combines affordable living with stylish interiors. The location offers easy access to Chesterfield town centre, commuter links, and plenty of green space.

