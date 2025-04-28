Two-bedroom Chesterfield semi with views and a big driveway for £220,000

The smart four bed semi in Chesterfield is available via Purplebricks for £220k | Purplebricks

This charming semi-detached home in Chesterfield’s High Street offers plenty of space from its lovely plot

Set in the popular area of Chesterfield, this smart two-bedroom semi-detached house is on the market with a guide price of £220,000-£230,000.

It has a neat garden, wonderful views, modern upgrades throughout, and and it sits on a desirable plot.

To see all 28 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You'll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two smartly laid out floors.

The views are absolutely splendid | Purplebricks

This charming property on High Street combines affordable living with stylish interiors. The location offers easy access to Chesterfield town centre, commuter links, and plenty of green space.

This charming property on High Street combines affordable living with stylish interiors. The location offers easy access to Chesterfield town centre, commuter links, and plenty of green space.

This home is one of dozens available in Chesterfield on Purplebricks.

