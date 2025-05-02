Two-bed Chesterfield terraced house for £110k offers renovation potential

Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 2nd May 2025, 13:50 BST
The property is very well located | Purplebricks

This affordable two-bedroom terrace in Chesterfield is perfect for buyers looking to modernise a well-located home.

Set in a well-connected pocket of Chesterfield, this two-bedroom terraced house on Sutton Hall Road is on the market for just £110,000. With no onward chain, a spacious lounge-diner and recent updates to the roof and guttering, it’s ideal for buyers looking to modernise a home to their own taste.

Inside, the large open-plan lounge and dining area stretches almost the full length of the home, creating a flexible living space with room for relaxing, eating and entertaining. The kitchen is positioned at the rear with views of the garden and plenty of potential for renovation.

Buyers will have a blank canvas to shape their perfect home | Purplebricks

Upstairs, there are two good-sized double bedrooms – one at the front and one overlooking the back – along with a bathroom off the landing. A new combi boiler was installed in 2018, while the roof and front guttering have both had recent upgrades, giving buyers one less thing to worry about.

At a glance:

This two-bedroom terraced house in Chesterfield is listed for £110,000

Features include a spacious lounge/diner, rear kitchen and two double bedrooms

Modern combi boiler installed in 2018

Roof repointed in 2024 and front guttering replaced in 2025

Close to local shops and the M1 for easy commuting

