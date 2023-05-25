Unique is a word bandied around too often when it comes to property. But with this family home, the description almost doesn’t cut it at all because the four-bedroom gem is so individualistic.

From the outside, it gives the appearance of a country ranch. As you go inside, your breath is taken away by a spectacular gallery landing, which overlooks the entrance hall.

And so the tone is set for the rest of house, just over the Derbyshire border on Chesterfield Road South, in Mansfield, which is on the market for £525,000 with estate agents Staton & Cushley.

The hall leads you to the central point of the home which is a spacious, open-plan lounge and kitchen. The conservatory offers another terrific living and dining area, and a versatile bonus is a good-sized gym that could also be converted into a home office.

Completing the ground floor is a utility room and the master bedroom, which has access to the garden, a dressing room and also an en suite bathroom.

The impressive landing greets you on the first floor, where the other three double bedrooms can be found. All of them boast en suite facilities, and one of them has its own dressing room.

Outside, this remarkable home is accessed by a private driveway off Chesterfield Road and sits on a generously-sized plot. There is a double garage and a space for off-street parking, while beautiful, established and well-maintained gardens surround the property.

Seeing is believing, so please check out the house via our photo gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64441828

1 . Comfortable conservatory Another attractive living space at the £525,000 property is this comfortable conservatory, which overlooks the back garden. A door opens out to that garden, while further bi-fold doors lead back to the lounge. Photo: Staton & Cushley Photo Sales

2 . Good-sized gym The ground floor also features this good-sized gym, which sits behind the double garage. It is a versatile space that could be converted into a home office or study, if necessary. Photo: Staton & Cushley Photo Sales

3 . En suite bathroom This is the en suite bathroom, accessible from the master bedroom on the ground floor. It includes a P-shaped, panelled bath with overhead mains shower, mixer tap and shower screen, as well as a vanity unit with mounted sink, low-level WC and wall-mounted mirror, plus storage. Photo: Staton & Cushley Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen section Here is the kitchen section of the main open-plan room at the Chesterfield Road South home. It is fitted with wall and base units and roll-edge work surfaces, with a one-and-half-bowl sink. Photo: Staton & Cushley Photo Sales

