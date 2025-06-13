Lansdale House, Walton sits on a one-acre plot in one of the region's most exclusive postcodes.placeholder image
Lansdale House, Walton sits on a one-acre plot in one of the region's most exclusive postcodes.

'Truly spectacular' property has beautiful views of countryside overlooking Chesterfield Golf Course - on the market for £1.35million

By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Jun 2025, 12:41 BST
This striking architecturally designed house in a highly desirable part of Chesterfield has a spectacular view of picturesque countryside.

Lansdale House enjoys an elevated position on a private gated plot on Riggotts Lane where it is one of only four residences overlooking Chesterfield Golf Course. The property – which is on the market for £1.35million – sits on a one-acre site which is surrounded by countryside walks and tranquil woodland.

A spokesperson for marketing agent Dales & Peaks describes Lansdale House as “truly spectacular” and enjoys “one of the most beautiful views you will find.”

Built in the Sixties, the property has been updated sympathetically to retain the large windows and architecture designed around natural light.

The two-storey house contains 3412 sq ft of accommodation including an open plan living and dining kitchen with bi-fold doors onto a garden terrace, a flexible layout with ground floor rooms ideally suited for either bedrooms, further reception rooms or work-from-home space, five to six large bedrooms and four bathrooms including two on the ground floor.

A large lawned garden at the rear and side of the property is complemented by a raised terrace and patio area.

To the front of the house is a large hardstanding area and a double garage.

For further information on Lansdale House, which is listed on Zoopla, call Dales & Peaks on 01246 385212.

The dining kitchen boasts a central island, quartz worktops, integrated appliances and underfloor heating.

1. Take a seat

The dining kitchen boasts a central island, quartz worktops, integrated appliances and underfloor heating. Photo: Zoopla

The dining kitchen has space for sofas to relax and enjoy the beautiful view.

2. Hub of home

The dining kitchen has space for sofas to relax and enjoy the beautiful view. Photo: Zoopla

Bifold doors open from the living dining kitchen to a garden terrace.

3. Natural beauty

Bifold doors open from the living dining kitchen to a garden terrace. Photo: Zoopla

Natural light pours into the home through large picture windows in the lounge where there is a log burning stove.

4. Light and bright

Natural light pours into the home through large picture windows in the lounge where there is a log burning stove. Photo: Zoopla

