'Truly beautiful' North Derbyshire barn conversion enjoys idyllic location
A “unique and truly beautiful barn conversion” enjoys an “idyllic location surrounded by stunning Derbyshire countryside”.
Oak Tree Barn, a two-bedroom property, on Bolsover Road, Woodthorpe, on the market with Dales & Peaks, is described as “ideal for a range of uses including equestrian, subject to relevant consent”, as it comes with more than three acres of grounds, including 0.5 acres surrounding the property and a large paddock.
Its listing on property websute Zoopla says: “Oak Tree Barn has been recently renovated to an exceptional standard, with contemporaty touches complimenting the home's original features throughout.
“Offering 712 sq feet of accommodation and featuring a stunning vaulted ceiling, open plan living space with exposed oak beams, a timelessly styled kitchen with Belfast sink, beautiful decor throughout.”
The accommodation includes the beautiful open-plan living area with stylish dining kitchen and patio doors to the garden, a modern bathroom and two double bedrooms.