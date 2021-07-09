Yew Tree Lodge, off New Road, in the “picturesque village of Alderwasley” boasts about six acres of land in a “stunning rural setting”.

Its listing on property website Zoopla says: “It features a long, sweeping driving approaching the property through the beautiful manicured gardens, stables, paddocks and a detached triple garage with self-contained annexe accommodation.”

Ground-floor highlights of the home include “a beautifully styled kitchen with integrated appliances and solid marble worktops, four reception rooms including the family lounge, formal dining room, separate snug and a conservatory with the most idyllic views”, as well as a utility room.

The first-floor features four, large double bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes and three with ensuites, as well as a large family bathroom.

There is also a further flexible use room, accessed via a separate staircase, ideal for a work-from-home space, craft room or fifth bedroom.

A separate annexe is described as a “stylish, open plan and modern living space”, with lounge-diner, fitted kitchen, double bedroom and ensuite shower room.

The grounds include “a beautiful formal garden”, with stunning views towards Crich Stand, patio areas, paddocks and a stable block with two stables and an open barn.

