Tree felling and home improvement schemes in latest Derbyshire planning applications

61 Grasmere Close, Newbold: Side extension and provision of paved car parking area.

175 Boythorpe Road, Boythorpe, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and extension and erection of single-storey rendered rear extension with lantern.

Land adjacent to Poplar Motors, Old Road, Chesterfield: Tree next to gate, next to 1 Ash Lodge Court, Brocklehurst Piece, needs to be pruned away from neighbouring property as branches are almost touching house.

Home improvements are among applications considered by planning authorities.

32 Spring House Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Removal of existing conservatory and erection of a single-storey rear extension.

15 The Dell, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Request to fell deodar cedar in back garden, most northerly nearest to number 13. New tree to be replanted.

4 The Knoll, Brookside, Chesterfield: Conversion of the existing garage and WC into a shower room, utility room and bedrooms, new front door, with level threshold and ramp approach, handrail to side of drive.

Former Manor offices, Old Road, Chesterfield: ‘Coming Soon’ advertisement for the proposed new development consisting of three flags and two board signs.

32 Clarence Road, Chesterfield: Change of use from guest house accommodation to seven-bedroom house of multiple occupation.

Bramley House, Coronation Road, Brimington: Erection of a conservatory and rear dormer window and retention of shed/summerhouse.

Ravenside Retail Park, Unit 5, Park Road, Chesterfield: Installation of mezzanine floor to be used for a pet care, treatment and grooming facility in store.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

24 Gratton Place, Chesterfield: Crown reduction of horse chestnut tree due to excessive shading and to prevent branches contacting roof/guttering. Conditional permission.

15 High Street, Brimington: Removal of acer affecting boundary wall, removal of oak tree affecting overhead power cables. Unconditional permission.

The Golden Fleece, High Street, Chesterfield: New illuminated signage. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

6 Hilltop Way, Dronfield: Pruning of oak tree to rear of property.

14 Ashley Lane, Killamarsh: Loft conversion including dormer windows and Velux roof light to front elevation.

Sunnybank, Baslow Road, Holymoorside: Erection of a single-storey entrance porch to side elevation, demolition of existing coal store, replacement single-storey rear extension. Demolition of existing conservatory and replacement with bay window. Extension to existing garage and alterations to parking area and access steps, including glass balustrade.

The Rectory, Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Pruning of one beech tree.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

26 Bents Lane, Dronfield: Demolition of garage and introduction of new wraparound rear extensions, alongside alterations to fenestration and internal layout. Conditionally approved.

Butts Chapel Studio, Butts Road, Ashover: Crown lift one cedar tree. Conditionally approved.

Meadow View, Seanor Lane, Lower Pilsley, near Clay Cross: Single-storey rear extension with raised patio area, whole dwelling rendered and removal of chimney. Conditionally approved.

Unit 8, Park Road, Holmewood: Install one additional workshop for the installation of new lorry loader cranes to supplement existing facility. Conditionally approved.

Tanglewood, Newmarket Lane, Clay Cross: Retrospective application for the retention of extended patio and erection of front porch (previously refused application). Conditionally approved.

11 Rose Way, Killamarsh: Demolish existing conservatory and construct a single-storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

Calagran Four Paws Hotel And Quarantine, Deepsick Lane, Arkwright Town: Proposed kennel block with kitchen and new fencing to enclose dog walk area, and removal of existing stable and log store (additional Information). Conditionally approved.

Broadgorse Farm, Matlock Road, Walton: Change of use of agricultural barn to a mixed-use building for the purposes of agriculture, storage and keeping of horses with new covered extension to rear, and change of use of associated fields to a mixed use of agricultural and for the keeping of horses. Conditionally approved.

84 Ashover Road, Old Tupton: Pruning of four sycamore trees, one sweet chestnut tree and one oak tree. Conditionally approved.

Storage 2000, Matlock Road, Wessington: Construction of a new vehicle service workshop (package treatment plant). Conditionally approved.