Transform your home for Christmas with these decorations from Dobbies Garden Centres

Lynsey said: “Our six themes are here to inspire, no matter the style or look you are aiming for.“Yuletide Wonder, Winter Glamour and Midnight Reflections all offer a range of luxe looks, with a different colour palette and tones to complement a range of interior styles. The red on red tones from Yuletide Wonder is a particular favourite of mine, as it’s both traditional and dynamic at the same time.“A lot of us have spent more time in the great outdoors than ever before, as it provides a sanctuary to switch off from busy lives. At Dobbies we want to celebrate this by bringing the outdoors in, with our Mystical Woodlands theme, bringing together a host of natural inspired elements to create a Scandi inspired, rustic feel.“For those that are looking for a different take on glitz and glamour, Champagne Sparkle and Festive Bazaar will fit the bill, with pastel, soft textures contrasting with moody jewel tones and pops of colour.“While it remains hugely important, we’ve come a long way from the Christmas tree being the sole focus for decorations. This year we’ll see other elements of the home reflecting Christmas themes through stylish staircase garlands, glamorous garden lighting and chic tablescapes.”