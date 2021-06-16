1. Get your finances in order ahead of auction day

Putting a budget in place ahead of your day at the auction means you know roughly how high you’re willing to go as well as making sure you’re not getting swept up in the excitement of bidding. The good thing about an auction is you can buy a property using a mortgage, but with completion times being as short as 20 working days, it’s imperative you have the finance part in place before you start bidding. A lot of auction purchases are also funded using bridging loans or auction finance, so you have quite a few options to consider before bidding.

Photo: Shutterstock