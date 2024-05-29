Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I recently had the pleasure of attending the RHS Chelsea flower show on press day and, boy, it didn't disappoint!

Press day sees celebrities and members of the press, gain access to the show, where you can explore the gardens before they are open to the public, and also learn a little bit about each show garden from the designers and build teams themselves.

This year, I was lucky enough to have been invited on to the garden by blue diamond, designed by Anne-Marie Powell for the national trust in memory of Octavia Hill. The garden was a mix of reused timber from National Trust sites, weathered steel and water features, giving the garden that old yet contemporary feel.

Pioneering social reformer Octavia Hill (1838–1912), a founder of the National Trust, believed that ‘the healthy gift of air and access to plants and flowers were vital in everyone’s life. She worked tirelessly to improve urban housing and protect green space, yet today, one in three people in Britain still don’t have access a garden, which is quite sad given the benefits it has on our mental and physical health.

James Martin at the RHS Chelsea flower show

Looking at some of the gardens, it's often easy to miss some of the finer details of the show. This year I picked up on the use of water in the garden, and how important it is to create a bio diversity of wildlife, while also looking fantastic. I noticed how designers had reused things that would otherwise have been thrown away, Turning rubbish into art almost.

As you walk into the floral marquee, you are hit with the sweet smell of flowers, except this is on another level. One of my favourite designers were in there from Acacia creative studio, who are based in Doncaster.

They created a stunning display of a fallen tree, showing how when they die, they open up, giving plants and moss the opportunity to grow while also spreading the message of hope, through it's natural, sculptural design.

