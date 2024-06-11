Built in the early 19th century, the grade II listed farmhouse at Old Hall Farm near the village of Barrow on Trent will have a guide price of £275,000 when it goes to auction on June 27.

The house has three bedrooms, large gardens, a private driveway and several outbuildings including a cow shed, outside toilet and coal shed.

It has the potential to make “a stunning family home for many years to come,” say auctioneers at SDL Property Auctions who will be conducting its sale.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and managing director at SDL Property Auctions, said: “Old Hall Farm is a really special house, bursting with history and with fantastic views out over the surrounding countryside from every window. The unaltered state of the house means it is something of a time capsule, and you get a real sense of the generations of farming families who must have lived here and worked the land.”

He added: “Of course it will require modernisation to make it the wonderful modern home it deserves to be and that means that this is is an opportunity for a buyer to really put their own mark on the property and create a wonderful family home.

“The outbuildings also have the potential for redevelopment and could be made into further living space or bedrooms.”

For more information about the farmhouse, or to register to bid remotely online, on the phone or by proxy, go to sdlauctions.co.uk. The auction will be live streamed online on June 27 with bidder registration closing on June 26.

