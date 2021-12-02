Three terraced houses on same road in Clowne up for auction with £15,000 starting price apiece
Property developers have the opportunity to buy three terraced houses on the same street in Clowne.
The three-bedroom, mid terraced properties at 24 Westlea, 45 Westlea and 56 Westlea will be auctioned online on December 8, 2021. Each has a guide price of £15,000.
On the marketing website Zoopla, the houses at 24 and 45 are listed as in need of repair/improvement. Both of these properties were previously held as investments and each produced rental income in the order of £500-£550 per calendar month.
Number 56 is currently let, producing a rental income of £433.33 per calendar month.The property is currently occupied by a tenant who has lived there for more than two years and wishes to remain.
The livestream auction will start at 12.30pm on December 8. People wishing to bid should pre-register their interest by 5pm on December 7 via www.auctionhouse.co.uk/copelands and click on the Register to Bid button for each property.