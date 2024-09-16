Three-storey homes on another level at Derbyshire development
For blended families with both older and younger children, a three-storey property is ideal for letting the family have their own space from one another over separate floors, whilst also having flexible family areas to reconvene and spend quality time together.
Barratt Homes’ three bedroom Kingsville and Haversham style properties are available to reserve for second steppers and growing families looking for room to grow.
The benefit of a three-storey home is the versatility of the rooms to adapt with the changing needs of a modern family over the years. Starting from a nursery, it can become a child’s bedroom, to a teenage hangout or, eventually, to a study space for young adults to prepare for university.
Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “For blended families wanting to move home but are finding it hard to compromise, our three-storey properties at The Spires are the perfect solution to make sure everyone is happy.
“Top floors are flexible spaces that work perfectly as a bedroom, as well as a number of other uses including a playroom, a games room or a living room.”
Located in the popular town of Inkersall, The Spires offers a range of convenient amenities on the doorstep, including shops, pubs and restaurants, as well as Poolsbrook County Park only a short walk away. Families can also rest assured with a range of Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ schools nearby.
The development is also just a short drive away from the M1, making it ideal for commuters.
There are a number of moving schemes available for those looking to take their first or next step on the property ladder. These include the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution, where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.
Anyone with a property to sell can take advantage of Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees the developer become a buyer for the customer’s existing property, enabling them to avoid the hassle of being in a property chain and estate agency fees.
