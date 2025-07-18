Smart three-bedroom semi in Chesterfield ideal for first-time buyers for just £170,000 | Purple Bricks

Three-bedroom semi in Chesterfield ideal for first-time buyers.

Situated in a quiet residential street in Chesterfield, this three-bedroom semi-detached house is listed for £170,000. Offering modern interiors, a spacious garden, and no onward chain, it's a fantastic opportunity for first-time buyers or investors looking for a move-in-ready home.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two smartly laid out floors.

Inside, the home features a bright entrance hall, a generously sized lounge, and a modern kitchen-diner with patio doors that open onto the rear garden.

Upstairs are three good-sized bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom. The rear garden offers a mix of patio and lawn – ideal for entertaining or relaxing outdoors.

This home is one of dozens available in Chesterfield on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-chesterfield .

At a glance

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Chesterfield is listed for £170,000

Spacious lounge and modern kitchen-diner with garden access

Three well-sized bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom

Private rear garden with patio area

Located close to schools, shops, and commuter links

