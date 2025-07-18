Smart three-bedroom semi in Chesterfield ideal for first-time buyers for just £170,000
Situated in a quiet residential street in Chesterfield, this three-bedroom semi-detached house is listed for £170,000. Offering modern interiors, a spacious garden, and no onward chain, it's a fantastic opportunity for first-time buyers or investors looking for a move-in-ready home.
Inside, the home features a bright entrance hall, a generously sized lounge, and a modern kitchen-diner with patio doors that open onto the rear garden.
Upstairs are three good-sized bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom. The rear garden offers a mix of patio and lawn – ideal for entertaining or relaxing outdoors.
At a glance
- This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Chesterfield is listed for £170,000
- Spacious lounge and modern kitchen-diner with garden access
- Three well-sized bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom
- Private rear garden with patio area
- Located close to schools, shops, and commuter links
