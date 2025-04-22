This semi in Oak Drive Alfreton is on the market with Purplebricks for offers over £200k | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A well-presented family home in Alfreton’s DE55 area has just hit the market – with a spacious layout and an impressively large garden.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set on an impressive corner plot in a quiet cul-de-sac, this three-bedroom semi-detached house in Alfreton is ideal for families who want outdoor space, privacy and a smartly presented interior. Priced at offers over £200,000, it’s located on Oak Drive, close to schools, local shops and commuter routes including the A38 and M1.

Inside, the layout is both practical and welcoming. There’s a cosy front lounge with a large window letting in natural light, and a well-designed kitchen-diner at the back with plenty of cupboard space, integrated appliances, and a lovely outlook over the rear garden. There’s also the bonus of a downstairs outside W.C. and built-in storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To see all 15 photos, take a virtual tour and arrange a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for the generous plot size and how well this home flows across both floors.

Upstairs are three bright and flexible bedrooms, all well-proportioned and neutrally decorated. The landing offers loft access and more storage, and the family bathroom has a clean, modern feel with a bath and shower over.

But it’s the outdoor space that really sets this home apart. The side and rear gardens are larger than average, with a patio seating area, lawn, mature trees and a secure boundary offering privacy and plenty of room for summer BBQs, outdoor play or future extension possibilities.

This home is one of several in Alfreton currently listed on Purplebricks. Click here to view more properties in the area.

At a glance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This three-bedroom semi in Alfreton sits on a generous corner plot and offers a bright lounge, spacious kitchen-diner, handy outdoor W.C., and excellent garden space. You’ll want to move fast – homes with this much outdoor potential in DE55 don’t stick around for long.

Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year

With the energy price cap rising again this April, many households across the UK are bracing for higher costs. But a free online tool called Switcheroo could help you cut your bills within minutes. It compares live energy deals from trusted suppliers including British Gas, EDF, E.ON and Octopus – and only shows options that are actually cheaper than your current tariff. No sales calls, no pressure, and no fee to use it.

To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.

On average, users save around £388 a year just by switching to a better rate. With more price changes expected in the coming months, it’s a good time to check if you’re overpaying.