Three-bedroom house backs onto farmland in semi-rural location near Chesterfield
A three-bedroom family home with a garden room looking out onto green fields beyond the property is located in a semi-rural setting near Chesterfield.
Offers in the region of £549,000 are invited for the house at Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth. which estate agent Wilkins Vardy says is “boasting a fantastic south-west facing plot backing onto adjacent farmland.”
The extended bay-fronted property has a fitted kitchen, two good sized reception rooms, a downstairs shower room and a family bathroom on the first floor.
At the rear of the house the garden contains a decked seating area with steps down a lawn containing flower beds, decorative gravel beds and mature shrubs. There is also a pond and a shed.
The front garden includes a lawn with flower beds, mature shrubs and trees. A garage is attached to the house and there is off-street parking to the side of the property.
Further details are available on the Zoopla website and by calling Wilkins Vardy on 01246 383354.