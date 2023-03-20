News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
2 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
4 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Three-bedroom house backs onto farmland in semi-rural location near Chesterfield

A three-bedroom family home with a garden room looking out onto green fields beyond the property is located in a semi-rural setting near Chesterfield.

By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:14 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:15 GMT

Offers in the region of £549,000 are invited for the house at Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth. which estate agent Wilkins Vardy says is “boasting a fantastic south-west facing plot backing onto adjacent farmland.”

The extended bay-fronted property has a fitted kitchen, two good sized reception rooms, a downstairs shower room and a family bathroom on the first floor.

At the rear of the house the garden contains a decked seating area with steps down a lawn containing flower beds, decorative gravel beds and mature shrubs. There is also a pond and a shed.

The front garden includes a lawn with flower beds, mature shrubs and trees. A garage is attached to the house and there is off-street parking to the side of the property.

Further details are available on the Zoopla website and by calling Wilkins Vardy on 01246 383354.

The detached property on Nethermoor Road, Tupton, has been extended to form a three-bedroom family home.

1. fe4e3de2-b64e-4043-89a6-a8deac139e24

The detached property on Nethermoor Road, Tupton, has been extended to form a three-bedroom family home. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This lovely room offers a great view of the scenery beyond the garden and has underfloor heating, a vaulted ceiling and a glass block wall.

2. Garden room

This lovely room offers a great view of the scenery beyond the garden and has underfloor heating, a vaulted ceiling and a glass block wall. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen is fitted with beech wall, drawer and base units. Integrated appliances include an electric oven and four-ring gas hob. There is space and plumbing for a washing machine and space for an under counter fridge.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with beech wall, drawer and base units. Integrated appliances include an electric oven and four-ring gas hob. There is space and plumbing for a washing machine and space for an under counter fridge. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Views over the front garden can be enjoyed from the bay window in the lounge.

4. Lounge

Views over the front garden can be enjoyed from the bay window in the lounge. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
ChesterfieldZoopla