A three-bedroom family home with a garden room looking out onto green fields beyond the property is located in a semi-rural setting near Chesterfield.

Offers in the region of £549,000 are invited for the house at Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth. which estate agent Wilkins Vardy says is “boasting a fantastic south-west facing plot backing onto adjacent farmland.”

The extended bay-fronted property has a fitted kitchen, two good sized reception rooms, a downstairs shower room and a family bathroom on the first floor.

At the rear of the house the garden contains a decked seating area with steps down a lawn containing flower beds, decorative gravel beds and mature shrubs. There is also a pond and a shed.

The front garden includes a lawn with flower beds, mature shrubs and trees. A garage is attached to the house and there is off-street parking to the side of the property.

Further details are available on the Zoopla website and by calling Wilkins Vardy on 01246 383354.

1 . fe4e3de2-b64e-4043-89a6-a8deac139e24 The detached property on Nethermoor Road, Tupton, has been extended to form a three-bedroom family home. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Garden room This lovely room offers a great view of the scenery beyond the garden and has underfloor heating, a vaulted ceiling and a glass block wall. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with beech wall, drawer and base units. Integrated appliances include an electric oven and four-ring gas hob. There is space and plumbing for a washing machine and space for an under counter fridge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Lounge Views over the front garden can be enjoyed from the bay window in the lounge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales