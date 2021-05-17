Monday, 17th May 2021, 11:13 am

The three-bedroom, detached home, “in a sought-after location” on Old Hall Road, Brampton, has undergone a complete renovation.

In its listing on property website Zoopla, Redbrik Estate Agents say: “You’ll love the open plan feel throughout, perfect for a growing family, creating space and flooded with natural light.

“The open-plan living space creates a fabulous space for entertaining friends and family.

“The three bedrooms are all good sizes alongside a new bathroom with three-piece suite.

“An enclosed garden offers an excellent space for children to play and adults to relax.

“Having undergone a complete renovation, the property has been finished to a very high standard throughout.

On the ground-floor is a large open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, with a modern fitted kitchen, while the first floor boasts the family bathroom and three “generously sized” bedrooms.

Outside is ample off-road parking, a detached garage and a low maintenance, enclosed rear garden.

