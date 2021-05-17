Three-bedroom Chesterfield home is "fabulous for entertaining"
A Chesterfield home is described “fabulous for entertaining” is on the market.
The three-bedroom, detached home, “in a sought-after location” on Old Hall Road, Brampton, has undergone a complete renovation.
In its listing on property website Zoopla, Redbrik Estate Agents say: “You’ll love the open plan feel throughout, perfect for a growing family, creating space and flooded with natural light.
“The open-plan living space creates a fabulous space for entertaining friends and family.
“The three bedrooms are all good sizes alongside a new bathroom with three-piece suite.
“An enclosed garden offers an excellent space for children to play and adults to relax.
“Having undergone a complete renovation, the property has been finished to a very high standard throughout.
On the ground-floor is a large open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, with a modern fitted kitchen, while the first floor boasts the family bathroom and three “generously sized” bedrooms.
Outside is ample off-road parking, a detached garage and a low maintenance, enclosed rear garden.