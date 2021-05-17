The three-bedroom detached home has no onward chain.

Three-bedroom Chesterfield home is "fabulous for entertaining"

A Chesterfield home is described “fabulous for entertaining” is on the market.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 17th May 2021, 11:13 am

The three-bedroom, detached home, “in a sought-after location” on Old Hall Road, Brampton, has undergone a complete renovation.

In its listing on property website Zoopla, Redbrik Estate Agents say: “You’ll love the open plan feel throughout, perfect for a growing family, creating space and flooded with natural light.

“The open-plan living space creates a fabulous space for entertaining friends and family.

“The three bedrooms are all good sizes alongside a new bathroom with three-piece suite.

“An enclosed garden offers an excellent space for children to play and adults to relax.

“Having undergone a complete renovation, the property has been finished to a very high standard throughout.

On the ground-floor is a large open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, with a modern fitted kitchen, while the first floor boasts the family bathroom and three “generously sized” bedrooms.

Outside is ample off-road parking, a detached garage and a low maintenance, enclosed rear garden.

The property is on the market for a guide price of £250,000-£260,000.

1. Living area

Open-plan ground floor.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Living area

Bay-windowed living area.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Kitchen & dining area

French doors to patio.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Kitchen & dining area

Modern fitted kitchen with integrated cooking appliances.

Photo: Zoopla

