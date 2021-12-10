Three barns and seven acres of land offer potential for prospective buyers looking at this £575,00 family home near Staveley

The three-bedroom property at St John’s Farm, Bridle Road, Woodthorpe, is on the market for £575,000.

Subject to planning consent, the barns have the potential for conversion according to the listing on property website Zoopla.

A farmhouse style island kitchen is a focal point of the house which has two reception rooms, a utility room and wc on the ground floor.

The bedrooms and family bathroom are on the first-floor.

A large gated driveway leads off Bridle Road while a gate on Seymour Lane gives access to the seven acres of fields.

