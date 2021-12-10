The property at St John's Farm, Bridle Road Woodthorpe, Staveley, is on the market for £575,000.

Three barns and seven acres of land offer potential for prospective buyers looking at this £575,00 family home near Staveley

This attractive house in a semi-rural location near Staveley has three large barn outbuildings and seven acres of agricultural land.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 10th December 2021, 3:10 pm

Subject to planning consent, the barns have the potential for conversion according to the listing on property website Zoopla.

A farmhouse style island kitchen is a focal point of the house which has two reception rooms, a utility room and wc on the ground floor.

The bedrooms and family bathroom are on the first-floor.

A large gated driveway leads off Bridle Road while a gate on Seymour Lane gives access to the seven acres of fields.

To view the property or find out more, contact the estate agents Dales & Peaks.

1. Kitchen

The farmhouse-style island kitchen has solid granite work surfaces.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Utility/boot room

Large area to carry out domestic duties or to store muddy boots.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Lounge

A modern fire set into the chimney breast is a focal point of this room.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Reception room

Spacious room with a stove surrounded by a brick fireplace.

Photo: Zoopla

