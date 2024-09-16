This picturesque Peak District village on the cusp of the Chatsworth Estate is ranked among the poshest places to live in the UK

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:10 GMT
If you’re searching for some of the poshest places to live in Derbyshire, this Peak District village may well be perfect for you.

If you’re a house-hunter searching for desirable areas to purchase a home across Derbyshire, then Baslow and Bubnell should be at the very top of your list.

Baslow and Bubnell were named among The Telegraph’s poshest villages – one of 48 places across the UK to have featured in their list.

With exclusive research provided by Savills, Telegraph Money ranked Britain’s most desirable villages, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and aesthetic appeal.

These 15 photos show why Baslow and Bubnell were rated so highly – would you like to live in the area?

Baslow and Bubnell was named as one of the UK’s poshest villages by The Telegraph.

1. Baslow and Bubnell

Baslow and Bubnell was named as one of the UK’s poshest villages by The Telegraph. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Telegraph said that part of the village’s ’posh appeal’ was its proximity to Michelin-starred restaurants.

2. Proximity to great restaurants

The Telegraph said that part of the village’s ’posh appeal’ was its proximity to Michelin-starred restaurants. Photo: Brian Eyre

The area was also recommended for its independent boutique shops.

3. Shopping options

The area was also recommended for its independent boutique shops. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chatsworth House, one of the Peak District’s most iconic and historic landmarks, is also located near Baslow and Bubnell.

4. Chatsworth House

Chatsworth House, one of the Peak District’s most iconic and historic landmarks, is also located near Baslow and Bubnell. Photo: Brian Eyre

