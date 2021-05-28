This is what £170,000 will buy you in Chesterfield - the average cost of a house in the borough

The average Chesterfield house price in March was £170,221, latest Land Registry figures show – a 2.4 per cent decrease on February, but up from the March 2020 average of £158,926.

And there are plenty of homes be found on the website of real estate giant Zoopla for the average price – which has risen by £11,000 in the last 12 months – and lower.

Tom Parker, Zoopla consumer spokesman, said: “Chesterfield has good value to offer home hunters with it being possible to purchase a three-bedroom property for £170,000 or less.

“Many of these homes for sale boast in-demand features including gardens and parking spaces.”

1. Rose Gardens, Arkwright Town This three-bedroom townhouse is on the market for a guide price of £160,000 with Redbrik Estate Agents. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Chesterfield Avenue, New Whittington This three-bedroom, semi-detached home, with a fabulous "open-plan dining/kitchen" is on the market for £159,950 with Redbrik Estate Agents. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Cordwell Avenue, Dunston This three-bedroom, semi-detached home, boasting an open-plan kitchen/diner "with integrated cooking appliances" is on the market for £150,000 with Redbrik Estate Agents. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Askew Way, Chesterfield This two-bedroom, semi-detached home is available chain free for £154,950 with Reeds Rains. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo