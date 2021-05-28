This is what £170,000 will buy you in Chesterfield - the average cost of a house in the borough
The average price of a house in Chesterfield property is £170,221 – so here is what is on the market for that price.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 12:34 pm
The average Chesterfield house price in March was £170,221, latest Land Registry figures show – a 2.4 per cent decrease on February, but up from the March 2020 average of £158,926.
And there are plenty of homes be found on the website of real estate giant Zoopla for the average price – which has risen by £11,000 in the last 12 months – and lower.
Tom Parker, Zoopla consumer spokesman, said: “Chesterfield has good value to offer home hunters with it being possible to purchase a three-bedroom property for £170,000 or less.
“Many of these homes for sale boast in-demand features including gardens and parking spaces.”
Undefined: readMore
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.
Page 1 of 4