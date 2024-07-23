Interestingly, the number of viewings before a sale has dropped significantly, meaning that potential buyers are being more decisive. Linked to that, the percentage of asking price achieved is also up on last year – meaning that buyers are also offering the asking price, or close to it, to ensure they secure the home.
1. Property hot spots
These are the 10 most popular North Derbyshire areas in summer 2024Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Matlock
House sale volumes have rocketed here in 2024. The town centre is thriving, holidaymakers are choosing to move into the area and the Starkholmes area is particularly sought-after, with many homes there selling in under 48 hours.Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. Ashover
This picture-postcard village is always popular. Homes don’t stay on the market for very long here - good shops, cafes, pubs, walks and the primary school are key factors in this.Photo: Google
4. Wingerworth
With a thriving sports and social scene, good schools and a great location close to Chesterfield and the Peaks, Wingerworth is perennially sought-after. We love the pubs here, particularly the Hunloke Arms.Photo: Google
