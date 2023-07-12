News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
North Derbyshire property hotspotsNorth Derbyshire property hotspots
North Derbyshire property hotspots

These are the most desirable areas in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire - according to leading estate agents

In January, we spoke to the Redbrik team to find out which areas of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire would be popular this year.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:02 BST

Now, half way through the year, we caught up with Redbrik’s associate director Ross Bateman and property consultant Jacqueline Brentnall to share their thoughts about the most popular areas for property we should be keeping an eye on.

This is their expert view on which are the most desirable areas in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire to buy property right now...

A peaceful suburb of Chesterfield, Walton is in an excellent location within short reach of Chesterfield town centre and the outstanding Peak District National Park. Predominantly a residential area, this village will perfectly suit buyers who are looking for a quiet location for their next move, away from the hustle and bustle of the town centre.

1. Wallton

A peaceful suburb of Chesterfield, Walton is in an excellent location within short reach of Chesterfield town centre and the outstanding Peak District National Park. Predominantly a residential area, this village will perfectly suit buyers who are looking for a quiet location for their next move, away from the hustle and bustle of the town centre. Photo: Sophie Wills

Photo Sales
In Walton, the average house price is currently £300,000. Image: Derbyshire Times

2. Walton

In Walton, the average house price is currently £300,000. Image: Derbyshire Times Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Just three miles south of Chesterfield, Wingerworth is a large village featuring a huge range of properties from large detached homes, to bungalows ideal for downsizers. Particularly well suited to family life, Wingerworth is home to well-regarded schools, popular pubs and also offers some amazing outdoor spaces. Photo by Simon Crossett

3. Wingerworth

Just three miles south of Chesterfield, Wingerworth is a large village featuring a huge range of properties from large detached homes, to bungalows ideal for downsizers. Particularly well suited to family life, Wingerworth is home to well-regarded schools, popular pubs and also offers some amazing outdoor spaces. Photo by Simon Crossett Photo: Simon Crossett

Photo Sales
On average in Wingerworth, properties are approximately £280,000. Image: Google

4. Wingerworth

On average in Wingerworth, properties are approximately £280,000. Image: Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:ChesterfieldNorth DerbyshireRedbrik