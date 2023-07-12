These are the most desirable areas in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire - according to leading estate agents

In January, we spoke to the Redbrik team to find out which areas of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire would be popular this year.
Now, half way through the year, we caught up with Redbrik’s associate director Ross Bateman and property consultant Jacqueline Brentnall to share their thoughts about the most popular areas for property we should be keeping an eye on.
This is their expert view on which are the most desirable areas in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire to buy property right now...
1. Wallton
A peaceful suburb of Chesterfield, Walton is in an excellent location within short reach of Chesterfield town centre and the outstanding Peak District National Park. Predominantly a residential area, this village will perfectly suit buyers who are looking for a quiet location for their next move, away from the hustle and bustle of the town centre. Photo: Sophie Wills
In Walton, the average house price is currently £300,000. Image: Derbyshire Times Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Wingerworth
Just three miles south of Chesterfield, Wingerworth is a large village featuring a huge range of properties from large detached homes, to bungalows ideal for downsizers. Particularly well suited to family life, Wingerworth is home to well-regarded schools, popular pubs and also offers some amazing outdoor spaces. Photo by Simon Crossett Photo: Simon Crossett
On average in Wingerworth, properties are approximately £280,000.
Image: Google Photo: Google