These 5 houses in Chesterfield, Tibshelf, Derby have a starting price of £29,000+ at auction
House-hunters with an eye for a bargain and DIY know-how are invited to bid for a handful of Derbyshire properties, each with a starting price of just £29,000 at auction.
A pair of two-bedroomed semi-detached houses in Chesterfield, a three-bedroomed semi-detached property in Tibshelf and neighbouring two-bedroomed houses in Derby will be auctioned by Bond Wolfe on Thursday, October 27.
Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “All the properties are in need of modernisation and would make great purchases for first-time buyers with DIY skills or for landlords looking to invest in expanding their portfolios. We expect considerable interest from bidders on the day of the auction.”
The Derbyshire houses are among 158 lots in the livestreamed auction, which will start at 9.30am.
For more details and to register to bid visit www.bondwolfe.com/property-auctions-west-midlands/ or email [email protected], or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928 510.