A pair of two-bedroomed semi-detached houses in Chesterfield, a three-bedroomed semi-detached property in Tibshelf and neighbouring two-bedroomed houses in Derby will be auctioned by Bond Wolfe on Thursday, October 27.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “All the properties are in need of modernisation and would make great purchases for first-time buyers with DIY skills or for landlords looking to invest in expanding their portfolios. We expect considerable interest from bidders on the day of the auction.”

The Derbyshire houses are among 158 lots in the livestreamed auction, which will start at 9.30am.

For more details and to register to bid visit www.bondwolfe.com/property-auctions-west-midlands/ or email [email protected], or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928 510.

1. Newbridge Lane, Old Whittington The property at 23 Newbridge Lane, Chesterfield, has front and rear gardens, a drive and a garage at the back of the house. Photo: Bond Wolfe Photo Sales

2. Newbridge Lane, Old Whittington The ground-floor accommodation at the property on Newbridge Lane includes a kitchen, reception room with dining area and hallway. Photo: Bond Wolfe Photo Sales

3. Newbridge Lane, Old Whittington A central heating system is installed in the property at Newbridge Lane. Photo: Bond Wolfe Photo Sales

4. Newbridge Lane, Old Whittington Two fair sized bedrooms and a box room, shower room and separate wc are contained on the first-floor of the property at Newbridge Lane. Photo: Bond Wolfe Photo Sales