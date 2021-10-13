Using research by Zoopla, where they have estimated the value of every street in the country, we can take a look at which streets in England are worth the most – or in this case, those within the postcode of S40.
The research is based on estimating the value of each property on a street, then calculating the average price.
According to Zoopla, these are the seven most expensive streets in S40.
1. Somersall Willows
The properties in the secluded Somersall Willows are estimated to average out at £1,187,000.
2. Somersall Close
Somersall Close's house are believed to priced at an average of £972,000.
3. Westbrook Close
The average property price on Westbrook Close is thought to be £917,000.
4. Packers Row
The retail estate of Packers Row commands an average of £873,000 for its properties.
